‘Concerto Night’ brings full orchestra, student solos in free public concert

Snow Canyon High School music students pose for a photo outside the school, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Terry Moore, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Snow Canyon High School’s classic “Concerto Night,” representing a 20-year tradition, will be performed live for the public Monday night, featuring students performing live with a full-sized orchestra, an exceptional opportunity for many.

Snow Canyon’s Director of Music Terry Moore will direct the orchestra with Austin Clark, student teacher studying music at Southern Utah University. Lexi Jensen, the high school’s Music Sterling Scholar, will serve as concertmaster.

The concert will be held in the Snow Canyon High School Auditorium at 1385 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George. Public admission is free.

For many of the students, the opportunity to perform with this kind of orchestra may be a once-in-a lifetime experience, according to a news release by arts advocate and educator JJ Abernathy.

“This event also offers an excellent teaching moment for the other players in the orchestra to accompany these fine musicians as they master a wide variety of music,” Moore said, “and provide accompaniment to the soloists’ specific interpretation of the music.”

This year’s soloists will perform a variety of music from the 1700s through the 1900s:

Lexi Jensen will be featured on violin, performing the Bruch violin concerto.

Kimber Condie will perform Monti’s Czardas.

Janna Ostler will present Mozart’s Violin Concerto in G.

Andrew Brindley will be featured playing the modern and magnificent piano rendition of “Somewhere in Time.”

Pyper Schmutz will play the 2nd movement of the Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1.

Tanner Deal will present the trombone concerto “Morceau Symphonique.”

The students have practiced countless hours to perfect their solos, Moore said, including members of the orchestra who have learned the accompaniments for each of these masterworks. Many of the students involved have performed with the Utah All-State Orchestra as well as with the Washington County Honor Orchestras and Bands.

Event details

What: Snow Canyon High School Concerto Classic.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews