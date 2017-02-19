Veterans home holding benefits fair, open house

Veteran Benefit Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 19, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Court Pendleton, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the aim of providing information and resources to veterans and their families, a benefits fair is being held at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

The “Veterans Open House State & Federal Benefit Fair” is being organized by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, along with state and federal partners.

“It is our great honor to serve Utah’s veterans community,” said Court Pendleton, outreach program manager for the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The benefits fair will provide information relating to the following topics:

Health care eligibility.

Compensation and pension.

The Choice Program.

Disability compensation.

Senior care.

Family counseling.

Education benefits.

Mental health programs.

Recreation therapy.

Employment opportunities.

Congressional liaisons.

Participants will also be given an opportunity to ask questions during an open house that provides an opportunity for veterans to get together in a wonderful environment. For more information please go to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs website.

Event details

What: “Veterans Open House State & Federal Benefit Fair.”

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Multipurpose room at the Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.

About the Southern Utah Veterans Home

The Southern Utah Veterans Home provides accommodation and long-term care to veterans and their spouses. The organization’s mission statement says: “We are a community providing quality of life and quality of care with dignity and honor to Veterans and families.”

