DSU baseball wins rain-shortened game vs. Saint Martin’s

ST. GEORGE – No. 13 Dixie State posted its second-straight victory and won for the seventh time in 10 games overall with a 4-2 rain-shortened triumph over Saint Martin’s Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field.

After the start of the game was delayed 22 minutes due to rain, the Saints (0-2) jumped out to a quick 1-0 first-inning lead as Alec Hageman scored on a two-out passed ball after reaching on a lead-off double.

Dixie State (7-3) evened the score in the home half of the frame on a Miles Bice sacrifice fly and would take a 3-1 lead in the second with a pair of unearned runs. Trey Kamachi picked up an RBI on a bunt single and Drew McLaughlin, who reached on a single to right field, managed to score from third on the back end of a double-steal attempt before Kamachi was tagged out in a rundown.

Saint Martin’s trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third, but the Trailblazers got that run back in the bottom of the stanza thanks to a Tyler Baker run-scoring flyout. The rain returned in the fourth and intensified in the top half of the fifth inning as SMU looked to tie or take the lead. The Saints had two on with one out, but DSU righthander Dylan File (W, 1-0) struck out the final two batters he faced to escape the jam and make it an official game.

The two teams then waited through a nearly two-hour rain delay before the umpires made the call to end the game. McLaughlin and Kamachi collected two hits apiece as DSU outhit SMU 5-3. File struck out four and scattered three hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings to pick up his first win of the year.

Dixie State and Saint Martin’s will meet again at Bruce Hurst Field Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

