St. George Eye Center awards ‘Excellence in Health Sciences Scholarship’ to 3 students

ST. GEORGE – Doctors and staff of the St. George Eye Center awarded scholarships to three Washington County high school seniors between January and February. The scholarships were given to students from Desert Hills, Pine View and Hurricane high schools who exhibited an interest in pursuing higher education and/or careers in the health sciences.

Recipients of the Excellence in Heath Sciences Scholarship were Bronte Hadlock from Desert Hills High School, Andi Van Der Heyden from Pine View High School and Courtney Frandsen from Hurricane High School.

Each of the three students received a $1,000 scholarship to help them as they pursue their higher education and explore the health sciences.

The scholarship was announced in November 2016. Students wishing to apply for the scholarship were required to fulfill the following criteria:

Student must be a member of the senior class and graduate high school by June 1, 2017.

Student must maintain a 3.8 grade-point average or higher. Transcripts are required to accompany the application packet.

Student must write an essay no more than 500 words in length detailing their interest in the health sciences field and the goals they hope to accomplish in that field.

Students must validate their desire to go into the health sciences field by providing a one-page letter of recommendation from someone (parent, teacher, counselor, et cetera) who is aware of their interest in the health sciences field.

Drs. Jason Hendrix and Snow Slade, along with their staff chose the three recipients based on the criteria and then presented the scholarships to students during halftime at a home game for each of the respective schools.

“People get recognized for a lot of things … we just wanted to recognize students who were excelling in academics,” Hendrix said, “and especially, since we are physicians, in the health sciences field. There’s lots of talented and great students that are interested in the medical field and I think it is a nice opportunity to reward them.”

Slade said in a previous St. George News interview that the scholarship was an opportunity for the St. George Eye Center to give back to the community and encourage the youth to go into a health-related field.

This is the second time St. George Eye Center has offered the Excellence in Health Sciences Scholarship. In February 2015 scholarships were awarded to Braxton Murdock of Desert Hills High School and Samuel Allen of Hurricane High School.

