‘Daffodils by the Bunch’ flower sale kicks off for good cause

Daffodils on the Dixie Garden Tour 2011 | Photo courtesy of Kim Ence, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This Spring remember those who can’t by purchasing springtime daffodils. “Daffodils by the Bunch” is the signature activity of Memory Matters Utah/Nevada that raises both community awareness and revenue for local programs and services through the sale of fresh-cut daffodils from Washington State.

Memory Matters Utah/Nevada’s Daffodil by the Bunch is a simple, yet effective way for the community to help bring hope into the lives of local dementia patients and their caregivers dealing with the daily struggles of memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Volunteers have mobilized to sell cut daffodils, the first flower of spring, in support of the organization’s mission to reduce isolation and increase wellness for individuals with dementia and their caregivers through activities, support, education and consultations.

“When you participate in Daffodil by the Bunch, you aren’t simply buying flowers, you are funding programs that provide real support to patients and caregivers in our community,” LuAnn Lundquist, founder and executive director of Memory Matters said. “Through the community’s generous support of Daffodils by the Bunch, we will be able to continue to walk alongside those who are navigating the difficult path of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and give encouragement and support to their caregivers.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward various programs, including information and referral services, support groups, care consultations, memory testing consultations, outreach and education events, educational resources, interfaith training programs, early stage memory loss classes, memory activity classes and the “Good Morning Sunshine” wellness calling program.

Pre-orders for daffodils run through February. Cut flowers will be delivered beginning March 21, 2017. For more information about Daffodils by the Bunch, or to volunteer to help with daffodils sales, call Memory Matters at 435-319-0407.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews