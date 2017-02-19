News short: Crash temporarily closes I-15 on-ramp

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A wreck on the Exit 10 on-ramp of Interstate 15 northbound Sunday evening resulted in minor injuries and closed the interstate entrance for approximately 45 minutes.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to scene of a two-car crash in the northbound merging lane onto Interstate 15.

One person involved complained of minor injuries to the face, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox said, but no other injuries were reported.

Beyond that information, the exact details of how the incident occurred were unknown at the time this report was taken.

Both cars sustained enough damage that they had to be towed away.

While the area was cleaned up, the Exit 10 northbound on-ramp was closed to all traffic.

Washington City Police and Washington City Fire also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.