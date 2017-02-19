FedEx vehicle overturns in muddy conditions on old highway

HURRICANE — A FedEx semitractor-trailer overturned Saturday night, sliding into a ditch near Harrisburg when its wheels hit the soft dirt shoulder, wet from a day of periodic rain.

Hurricane police responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on Old Highway 91 and about 500 North, police Public Information Officer Tiffany Mower said

“The semi with the box trailer had driven too close to the soft dirt shoulder,” she said, “and overturned on its side and then slid down into a ditch.”

Two heavy wreckers were required to upright the semi, an effort that took over four hours. The unit then had to be towed away.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and did not report any injuries, Mower said.

Units from Hurricane City Police and Hurricane Valley Fire responded. The Fire Department remained on scene throughout the process to ensure no oil or fuels were released to contaminate the area, Mower said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

