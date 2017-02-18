St. George library branch celebrates 10 years

Written by Ric Wayman
February 18, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The St. George branch of the Washington County library had a birthday party Saturday celebrating 10 years in the same building.

Huff & Puff Juggler teaches the kids how to juggle at the St. George Branch of the Washington County Library. The building celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday. St. George, Utah, Feb. 18, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

“We’re having a celebration for this building, it’s 10 years old,” library manager Alan Anderson said. “Of course, the library is a lot older than that.”

The library was founded in 1864. They moved to their new location at 88 W. 100 South in 2007 having been on South Main for 25 years.

The rainy day celebration included a juggler, a magician, carnival games, a photo booth and cake. Children were invited to go on a library scavenger hunt and participate in a bookmark contest.

