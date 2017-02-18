DSU, Mohave CC team up to assist in transfer of students

Dixie State University students study on campus in the Holland Centennial Commons library. Dixie State has signed an academic articulation agreement with Mohave Community College to help students seamlessly transfer to DSU upon graduation from MCC. St. George, Utah, Undated. | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University and Mohave Community College have entered into an academic articulation agreement to help MCC graduates easily transfer to Dixie State.

The collaboration ensures that students can smoothly transfer their credits to Dixie State baccalaureate programs after earning associate degrees from MCC. Thanks to the agreement, students are assured that the successful completion of the Arizona General Education Curriculum at MCC satisfies Dixie State’s general education requirements.

Additionally, the institutions plan to develop Associate of Applied Science-Bachelor’s of Applied Science pathways, where appropriate, to simplify transfer students’ transitions in these programs.

“We are excited to be in partnership with Mohave Community College, a quality institution with a history of delivering high-quality educational programs,” Dixie State Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Michael Lacourse said. “Just like Dixie State University, MCC is dedicated to serving students from all backgrounds.”

Signed by Lacourse and MCC President Michael Kearns, the agreement was created to build an equitable, accessible, responsive and accountable student transfer system between the two institutions. This is Dixie State’s first formal community college articulation agreement and MCC’s first with a university outside of Arizona.

Additionally, MCC graduates who come to Dixie State qualify to participate in the Good Neighbor Waiver program as long as they are enrolled in six or more credits per semester, maintain a 2.0 grade point average and haven’t accepted any other DSU scholarships or waivers. This exchange program for undergraduate students allows students to pay 150 percent of resident tuition.

“The Good Neighbor Waiver program is a great option for students, specifically those transferring from MCC, as it offers them the opportunity to earn a quality education at an affordable cost,” Lacourse said.

