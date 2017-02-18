St. George family finds missing daughter

ST. GEORGE — After more than a month of searching and a strenuous investigation, a St. George family has their 17-year-old daughter back.

“I prayed and prayed that you would come, and you came,” Sarah Dunsey reportedly told her family.

The family, who had believed Dunsey was abducted Jan. 15 from Las Vegas, Nevada, for sex trafficking, made the announcement Saturday that Dunsey had been found.

“Thank you all for sharing, getting Sarah’s face out there, and helping us to find her,” Dunsey’s mother, Amie Ellis, said in a statement. “Thank you to the people that sent us the tips that found her.”

The family did not offer specifics about where their daughter was found or her condition.

The family, instead, asked for space and privacy, noting that they will be going to their “safe place” to “retreat and heal.”

Ellis, who had released an emotional plea for her daughter’s safe return, offered these final words Saturday:

We are tied to each other in more ways than we think. I felt everyone’s prayers and energy sent to our family and Sarah. We all want the same thing for our children. To be safe and feel loved. We are tied by a universal need and desire for our children to not be hurt. Thank you for helping my baby girl come home.

In an effort not to jeopardize aspects of the ongoing investigation, certain details about the case have not been released to the public.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.