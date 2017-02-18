Rollover in Gorge sends man to hospital

Green Chrysler convertible smashes into a rock wall after rolling on northbound Interstate 15 on wet roadways Saturday, Mohave County, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2017 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

VIRGIN RIVER GORGE, Ariz. — Weather and speed were both factors in a single-vehicle rollover in the gorge Saturday, authorities said.

Officers and emergency personnel responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a crash involving a green Chrysler convertible on Interstate 15 headed north near Mile Marker 22.

Officers found the car smashed into the rock face with the injured driver waiting outside of the vehicle, Arizona Highway Patrol Trooper Tom Callister said.

The driver told officers his vehicle hydroplaned and began sliding across the road. The vehicle then rolled over into the side of the rock coming to rest in an upright position.

Authorities believe speed had a part in the incident.

“While this appears to be a weather-related crash with wet roads, speed still played a factor,” Callister said.

The driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George to be evaluated for injuries by Beaver Dam Littlefield Ambulance.

The Chrysler had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing his seat belt.

Callister advised drivers to adjust their speed according to the weather.

“Slow down while driving in the rain because cars are prone to hydroplane on wet roadways, particularly when increased speed becomes a factor – because the risk of being involved in a traffic accident increases right along with it,” he said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire District, Beaver Dam Littlefield Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

