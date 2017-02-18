8-year-old is hit by car and transported to hospital, driver flees

Stock photo | St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Emergency responders transported an 8-year-old child to the hospital Saturday evening after a vehicle hit him and then fled the scene, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the hit and run incident at about 7:30 p.m., Washington City Public Information Officer Ed Kantor said.

Gold Cross Ambulance transported the boy to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for “non life-threatening injuries,” Kantor said. He was reported to be in stable condition.

According to statements taken at the incident location near 1123 S Shinob Kibe Drive in Washington, the boy was playing “in or near the street,” Kantor said, when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver allegedly fled the scene and never stopped.

No witnesses have come forward at this time, Kantor said, and the child was shaken after the incident and told officers he remembered nothing.

“The child was pretty shook up, as anyone would be after something like this, and he is only 8-years-old,” Kantor said.”

Several homes in the area are equipped with surveillance cameras that may provide investigators with an image of the vehicle.

“At this stage in the investigation very limited information is available, the officer said. “We will know more as the case develops.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435 634-5730.

