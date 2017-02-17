Region 9 Hoops Show: Previewing tonight’s first-round games

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 Hoops Show is back, and today we take a look at the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

There are eight elimination games tonight around the state of Utah, with four of those involving teams from Region 9. Who are the key players? What kind of tempo should Desert Hills, Dixie, Pine View and Hurricane expect? Find out now on the Region 9 Hoops Show with Andy Griffin.

Hey, we’ll even project which teams will make it to next week’s quarterfinals. And remember, anytime a Region 9 team scores more than 55 points, you can get a free dessert after the game at 25 Main Restaurant — brought to you by Holbrook Asphalt. It’s the Holbrook Asphalt Big Score Dessert.

Click play above to watch the Region 9 Hoops Show!

Here’s the list of the first-round games tonight:

Upper bracket

Stansbury at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Bear River at Desert Hills, 6 p.m. (CEC-TV, 97.7 FM)

Hurricane at Ridgeline

Carbon at Tooele

Lower bracket

Logan at Dixie, 6 p.m. (890-AM KDXU)

Union at Canyon View

Richfield at Grantsville

Pine View at Juan Diego (CEC-TV, 97.7 FM)

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.