July 6, 1931 — February 16, 2017

Our dear, dear sweet Rhea, loved and admired by every person that she ever met, passed away on Feb. 16, 2017, a victim of dementia. Family and friends were in attendance, prior to her demise.

Rhea was born July 6, 1931, she was the 10th and youngest child of Bonnie Buff and Emmett Vandervort in Best, Texas. She is preceded in death by brothers: John, Bryl, Charles and Joe; sisters: Vaneta, Mary, Patricia and Bonny. She was one of those unusual humans who was loved by everyone that she came in contact with.

Rhea’s early childhood was in Los Angeles, California, where she attended Catholic Girls High School, graduating with honors. She went on to secretarial school and then earned an Executive Secretary position at a forms manufacturing company called Business Systems. It was there that she met and married James “Jack” Nelson. Their marriage lasted only nine years, until his death in 1977.

Rhea was a member of the Bloomington Country Club, becoming its first female board member. After being widowed for six years, she met J. Calvin Dunn and they were married in 1986. Together they formed a thoroughbred horse racing venture called “CalRhea Farms.” Rhea’s favorite pastime was traveling and seeing the world. Together with husband Cal, they took 34 cruises, seeing most of the world.

Funeral services

At Rhea’s request, services will not be held.

