UPDATED: Traffic alert: I-15 northbound closed for accident cleanup; traffic being diverted

Written by Paul Dail
February 17, 2017
Stock Image | St. George News

UPDATE: At approximately 1 p.m., UDOT removed the incident from their website and a reporter from St. George News reported that the interstate has been reopened. However, given the backed up traffic as a result of the accident, motorists are still advised to use caution as they approach the area of the incident.

ST. GEORGE — A rollover at approximately 11:48 a.m. Friday near milepost 22 of Interstate 15 northbound has temporarily closed the interstate on the first day of the Presidents Day weekend.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Leeds Exit 22. According to the UDOT website, the estimated time of clearance is 1:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays of approximately five minutes as they approach the Leeds exit. At approximately 12:30 p.m., northbound traffic was reportedly backed up at least 1 mile leading to the exit.

