Music department faculty perform ‘Abendmusik’

Dr. Steven Meredith, bass-baritone, performing for a concert, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s music department will present a free adjunct faculty recital titled “Abendmusik” on Tuesday in the Thorley Recital Hall. In German, abendmusik means “evening music.”

“The event will prove to be an enjoyable evening of music performed by many of SUU’s talented adjunct faculty,” associate professor of music and concert organizer Dr. Lawrence Johnson said, “including Jackie Riddle Jackson, soprano; Shannon Birch, soprano; Mary Anne Andersen, piano; LeGrand Andersen, piano; Roland Stearns, guitar; Adrienne Read, flute; Michelle Lambert, trombone; and Kara Barney, soprano. Be sure to reserve the date for this special premiere!”

Abendmusik will also involve other faculty members from SUU’s music department. Dr. Lawrence Johnson, tenor, and Dr. Steven Meredith, bass-baritone, will assist in a set of vocal quartets, duets and solos accompanied by piano duet, and guest artist Tracy Carr playing oboe will assist in a duet with oboe and guitar.

“This is my fourth year teaching at SUU,” Lambert said. “I taught at Chadron State College in Nebraska before coming here. I’ll be playing ‘Hymn for the Lost and the Living’ by Eric Ewazen. It was written to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. It combines a reflective, mournful melody with moments of hope and optimism. I think community members will enjoy coming to a concert that features a wide variety of musical influences and genres.”

Barney has been teaching at SUU since 2015.

“Each piece has its own individual character and flair,” she said. “I have chosen a piece that I’ve never performed but I absolutely love.”

“I have to discover the character who is singing the role,” Barney added. “Who is she, why is she saying the things she is saying, what is the underlying message? And above all, how do the voice and the accompaniment interplay?”

Event details

What: Southern Utah University’s music department adjunct faculty recital “Abendmusik.”

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, Southern Utah University, 351 West University Blvd., Cedar City.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

