Letter to the Editor: ‘Love Trumps Hate’ irony

OPINION – Such irony: Remember all the “Love Trumps Hate” election posters from the progressives? The campaign slogan implies liberals are about love whereas Trump is about hate. It’s ironic that the progressives have so much hate toward all things Trump and his supporters. Yes, deep hate. It’s the glue holding Democrats together right now. Hell hath no fury like a progressive scorned (or defeated).

More irony: Remember the “Woman’s March”? They marched in support of strong, accomplished women. Right? Well, Betsy DeVos is a strong, accomplished woman. Ivanka Trump is a strong, accomplished woman. Oh, the caveat is a woman has to embrace liberal ideology to qualify with the feminists. Right? Just being bright, educated and successful is not enough.

More irony: Diversity is the magic buzzword of liberals. Progressives embrace diversity. Right? Doesn’t diversity imply differing views, skin colors, ethnicity, cultural values, et cetera? Oh, I forgot, differing views doesn’t count. The left doesn’t really want diversity of ideas. They want conformity to the ideology of democratic socialism and they’ll take all comers willing to vote Democrat but they will not tolerate diversity of political opinion. Selective diversity?

More irony: Progressives think Trump is such an idiot that he will self-destruct. Right? Then why are they working so hard to obstruct, disparage and boycott Trump’s right to govern? Are they worried that Trump will succeed and make America great again? That would hurt.

More irony: Progressives support Islamic refugees and Muslim religious rights. Right? Does it matter that Islamic sharia law is degrading to women? Female genital mutilation is disgusting. Islamic jihad is murder. Are liberals okay with these Muslim practices? Or is religious tolerance just another label and divide thing? Label Republicans as intolerant anti Muslims. Say it loud enough and it will be true. It’s ironic that Left Wing religious tolerance doesn’t seem to extend to white American Christians.

Another irony: Progressives support the poor working man. Right? Wealthy people are not to be trusted unless their name is George Soros, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi, Warren Buffet, Beyonce or Oprah. Billionaire is okay if you are liberal.

So, in summary: Liberals don’t seem to be about love, diversity, feminism, religious tolerance or the working man. Liberals are more about a passion for political power, getting their way or else. It’s amazing what emotions political irrelevance can provoke. Desperate times call for desperate actions like violent protests and obstruct and oppose tactics. Right? All this drama exposes the left as self serving at best and hypocritical at worst. Right?

Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington

