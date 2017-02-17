St. George police respond to 8 separate crashes at same time

The driver of a white 2015 Mazda 323 involved in a crash at the intersection of 200 East and 300 South is comforted at the scene, St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — While one police officer was tending to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 200 East and 300 South Friday afternoon, additional officers were tending to eight other reported crashes in St. George at the same time.

St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said he had been watching a crosswalk at approximately 1:15 p.m. when he was informed by a citizen that a crash had occurred at an intersection up the street.

The crash occurred when the driver of a white 2015 Mazda 323, traveling west on 300 South, failed to yield to a 2002 Toyota Highlander that was northbound on 200 East, Hale said.

“She thought it was clear,” Hale said. “She started to go across the street, didn’t see the car coming and got T-boned.”

The impact of the collision spun the Mazda around before the car came to rest on the sidewalk curb with a broken rear axle and heavy damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The Mazda was subsequently towed from the scene.

The Toyota sustained front end damage during the crash, but did not requiring towing.

The driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries to her face from the airbag deployment, Hale said, while the two occupants in the Toyota did not report any injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was issued a citation for failure to yield after the stop sign, Hale said.

During the time Hale was tending to the 200 East collision, he said other police officers were tending to eight separate crashes in St. George at that same time.

“It’s a busy day for crashes,” Hale said. “I’ve been going from crash to crash to crash.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

