FBI offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest of ‘Barrel Chested Bandit’

Composite of bank surveillance photos showing an alleged serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit,” who the FBI said is responsible for at least eight holdups or attempted bank robberies in multiple states | Photos courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a serial bank robber authorities have dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit.” The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the alleged bank robber.

The FBI believes the Barrel Chested Bandit to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies or attempted bank robberies across Texas, Arizona and New Mexico between Aug. 24, 2016 and Feb. 4, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the FBI.

Officials also believe a credit union in northern Utah may have fallen victim to the Barrel Chested Bandit, said Sandra Yi Barker, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division.

“It appears the same man is the one responsible for the armed robbery at the America First Credit Union in Draper on Jan. 12,” Barker said. See the FBI’s wanted poster for the Utah case here.

According to the FBI, in each robbery, the alleged robber displayed a small handgun and ordered a teller to give him money before reportedly leaving on foot.

“The subject has made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” FBI officials said. “To date, no one has been injured.”

The FBI has allegedly linked the Barrel Chested Bandit to the following robberies:

Aug. 24, 2016 – Arizona Central Credit Union, 787 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona.

Aug. 31, 2016 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union, 2301 S. High St., Longview, Texas.

Sept. 12, 2016 – Bank of the West, 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Oct. 18, 2016 – First Bank Southwest, 2400 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.

Nov. 2, 2016 – Alliance Bank, 1226 S. Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Nov. 30, 2016 – US Bank, 2300 Louisiana Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

.Dec. 12, 2016 – Amarillo National Bank, 2530 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas.

Feb. 4 – First National Bank, 2021 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Barrel Chested Bandit is described by the FBI as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, between 5’6” and 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion and gray hair. Officials said the suspect has worn a baseball cap in all of the robberies and sunglasses in six of the eight.

Anyone with any information concerning this case, is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

