Parade of Homes opens to big crowds despite rainy start

ST. GEORGE — The 27th St. George Area Parade of Homes got underway Friday morning as doors to the brand new homes were opened to eager crowds. The annual parade is presented by the Southern Utah Home Builders Association, a network of building industry businesses located throughout Washington, Kane and San Juan counties.

This year’s parade features 28 homes ranging in price from $254,000 to just shy of $3 million, spread across Washington County.

“There’s definitely something for everyone at this year’s parade,” said Erik Sorenson, a member of the Southern Utah Home Builders Association.

The St. George Area Parade of Homes is the biggest home parade in the state, Sorenson said, and it draws people from across Utah and beyond who come to see the latest in building and home design trends.

“Each home has its unique touch of its own designer. So it’s not just one style for all the homes,” he said. ” … If you are looking for ideas for your own home this is the place to be because you are going to see a little of everything done and really in unique fashion too because there’s just so many great things and innovations that have come out in the last few years, you’re going to see those in the homes.”

Friday’s opening was dampened by steady rain but, despite the fairly consistent downfall, crowds of people turned out to take in the show.

“The Parade of Homes is wonderful,” Cary Blake of C. Blake homes said, “already we’ve got (a) lot of people … everybody’s happy and complimentary. It’s been great.”

In 2016, the parade saw over 30,000 people pass through the homes, Sorenson said, and they expect this year to attract even more people.

Tickets for the St. George Area Parade of Homes are $15. All guests ages 3 and up must have a ticket to enter the homes. Tickets can be purchased online or at the following locations: Red Cliffs Mall, 1750 E. Red Cliffs Drive in St. George; Lin’s Markets in St. George, Hurricane, Washington City and Cedar City.

Event details

What: St. George Area Parade of Homes.

When: Friday, Feb. 17, though Sunday, Feb. 26 | 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Where: Homes throughout Washington County.

Cost: Tickets cost $15 per person. Children 3 years and older are required to have a ticket. No discounts available.

Purchase tickets: Purchase tickets here or at Red Cliffs Mall, 1750 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George or Lin’s Markets in St. George, Hurricane, Washington City and Cedar City.

Resources: St. George Area Parade of Homes

