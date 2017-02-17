FEB 19-EDIT-PFT-Art Guild presents ‘Spring Forward’ art show, reception

“Purple Morning Glory” painting by Cindy Eickhoff represents the "Spring Forward" theme, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is proud to present its spring art show that will run from March 3-April 15 in the Red Cliff Gallery. The show’s theme is “Spring Forward.”

The show will feature approximately 100 works of art from nearly 40 Southern Utah artists. “Spring Forward” will showcase art from all mediums including all forms of painting and mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture and other. All the art will be for sale.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There will be an artist reception and award ceremony on March 3, from 4-6 p.m. The public is invited to view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.

The show will be open during the St. George Art Festival on April 14-15.

A special feature of the show will be an exhibit of art by Alzheimer’s patients from several of the assistance living centers in St. George. The sponsoring organization is Memory Matters Utah, formerly the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society of Utah, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with dementia and their caregivers. To learn more about Memory Matters Utah visit them online.

The exhibited art is a part of a “Fun Art” activity. Research has shown that Alzheimer’s disease does not affect the creative brain cells in an individual. If a patient can do anything creative they feel more successful and consequently they are happier, more relaxed and satisfied with themselves.

The Memory Matters exhibit will have more than 25 pieces of art on display. Additionally, the artist’s bio and picture will hang next to their art.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East in St. George.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote the visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The Southern Utah Art Guild’s 2017 Red Cliff Gallery show schedule can be found at www.redcliffgallerysuag.com. The Southern Utah Art Guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center, located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George. Visit the art guild online to find out more about their activities.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Art Guild Spring Art Show | “Spring Forward” Artist Reception.

When: Friday, March 3-Saturday, April 15, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Artist Reception, Friday, March 3, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Red Cliff Gallery in the St. George City Commons building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Cost: Free.

