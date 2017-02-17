7 vehicles parked near hospital damaged, 1 man goes to jail

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man driving a pickup truck was arrested after allegedly hitting several parked vehicles on Medical Center Drive near Dixie Regional Medical Center Friday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. officers responded to a report of an unconscious individual in a pickup truck near 1380 E. Medical Center Drive. When officers arrived they found a white pickup truck smashed into a white Toyota SUV.

Several more parked and unoccupied vehicles leading up to the man’s truck were damaged as well, St. George Police Department’s Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

A man inside the pickup truck appeared to be “out of it” and refused to open his car window or door to bystanders who were trying to help him, Trombley said.

“An off-duty police officer arrived on scene first,” Trombley said, “but the male was not cooperating and was pulling his arms away and attempting to stand up and leave.”

The man was later identified as 39-year-old Kelly Coulson of St. George.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly observed Coulson strike multiple vehicles with his pickup truck until he smashed into the Toyota, which left his truck inoperable, Trombley said.

Officers on scene counted seven damaged vehicles. Coulson appeared confused when officers were speaking with him and told the officers he had no memory of hitting any vehicles, she said. Coulson was given a field sobriety test at that point.

Coulson was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers also cited Coulson for reckless driving based on the number of vehicles damaged and the man’s alleged “disregard for the safety of persons or property,” Trombley said.

After being medically cleared, Coulson was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

No injuries were reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

