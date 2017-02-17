BLM council to meet about public lands, tour Red Cliffs

Image courtesy of Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Bureau of Land Management-Utah’s Resource Advisory Council will hold meetings in St. George Thursday and Friday, including a field tour of the Red Cliffs National Conservation area.

On Feb. 23, the council will meet from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the BLM-Utah St. George Field Office/Arizona Strip District Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive. A one-hour public comment period will take place from 3-4 p.m. during this session.

On Feb. 24, the council will meet at the field office from 8-10 a.m. and then proceed to the optional field tour of Red Cliffs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the public is invited to attend the field tour; the BLM asks those interested RSVP to Lisa Bryant at telephone 435-260-7003.

Agenda topics for the meetings include an introduction of new BLM managers, an update on the Planning 2.0 Rule (a 2016 initiative to increase public involvement and incorporate the most current data and technology into the BLM’s land use planning) and updates on current resource management planning efforts and projects including the greater sage-grouse.

The meetings are open to the public; transportation, lodging and meals are the individual’s own responsibility.

About the Resource Advisory Council

The Utah advisory council is one of 31 such councils to the BLM in the West which, according to the BLM’s website, were formed to provide advice on management of public lands and resources. Recommendations address public land issues including land use planning, recreation, noxious weeds and wild horse and burro herd management areas.

Each advisory council consists of 10-15 members from diverse backgrounds representing ranchers, environmental groups, Native American tribes, state and local governments, academics and other public land users.

Event details

What: BLM-Utah Resource Advisory council meeting in St. George

When: Feb. 23-24 | 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 23 including a one-hour public comment period from 3-4 p.m. | 8-10 a.m. on Feb. 24 with a field tour from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where:BLM-Utah St. George Field Office/Arizona Strip District Office, 345 E. Riverside Drive

Contacts: Lola Bird, BLM-Utah external affairs | Telephone 801-539-4033 | Email lbird@blm.gov | FRS access: Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the Lola Bird 24/7. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

