Traffic advisory: Virgin River Gorge NB impassable

This 2015 file photo for illustration shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona, March 12, 2015 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 through the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona are blocked and impassable.

Sgt. John Bottoms with the Highway Patrol Division of Arizona Department of Public Safety texted at 5:21 a.m. that a crash involving a commercial vehicle has occurred at Arizona mile marker 23 on I-15 northbound.

“The entire NB lanes of the highway is blocked and impassable,” his text states.

Alternate route and tips for drivers

To bypass the Virgin River Gorge entirely, Highway 91 offers an alternate route. The highway intersects with I-15 at Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connects to the city of Santa Clara to the north. From Santa Clara, Sunset Boulevard connects to St. George. See map inset.

