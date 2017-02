Jeremy Larkin

Larkin Group

Everyone knows that "all real estate is local", and Jeremy Larkin is proud to be a true Washington County local, graduating from Dixie High, Dixie State College, and Southern Utah University.  So local that he often jokes about living in four different homes along a three-block strip of 600 East in downtown St. George!

Jeremy is CEO for The Larkin Group, a 10-person St. George-based Real Estate Consulting group specializing in Residential Real Estate Sales and Purchases.