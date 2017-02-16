Man missing in Escalante area for more than a week

Stock image | St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – An Escalante man has been missing from his home since last Tuesday when he is believed to have left the area on foot, authorities said.

Family members reported 57-year-old Jimmy Barney missing since the afternoon of Feb. 7. He is said to have been walking as his vehicle remains at his home. The family also said he did not pack anything to take with him.

During the first week since his disappearance, approximately 70 people were helping with the search along with a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety, said Cheryl Church, spokesperson for Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Drones have also been deployed in searching for Barney.

The search was initially focused in the Abby Wash area but was later expanded to include the Escalante area, as well as any other places in that same vicinity that the family knows he visits, Church said.

This week, the search has been scaled back and the helicopter released to return to northern Utah.

“The helicopter is no longer on scene but could be called back if needed at any time,” Church said.

Resident volunteers continue to help search for the missing man whenever possible, she added.

There are no further details at this time and authorities are not releasing the circumstances surrounding why Barney left that day.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @tracie_sullivan

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.