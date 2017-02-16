FOUND: 17-year-old Jonathan Hansen

Written by Mori Kessler
February 16, 2017

ST. GEORGE – A day after he was reported missing and being a potential runaway, 17-year-old Jonathan Hansen was located Thursday.

St. George Police confirmed Thursday evening they received information that Hansen was possibly on a bus heading toward Fillmore in Millard County.

A Millard County Sheriff’s deputy ended up locating the bus and found Hansen inside and contacted St. George Police accordingly.

Hansen was originally reported to be missing/runaway Wednesday.

