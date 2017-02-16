St. George family releases video to find missing teen possibly abducted for sex trafficking

ST. GEORGE — A St. George family has released an emotional video in an effort to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, whom the family believes was abducted from Las Vegas, Nevada, for sex trafficking.

“I want you to fight,” Amie Ellis said in the video in a heart-wrenching plea to her daughter, Sarah Dunsey.

The family believes Dunsey was abducted on Jan. 15 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, located at 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

“She’s being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex-trafficking,” Dunsey’s mother said in the video. “This is my absolute worst nightmare. We need Sarah home. We have to have her home. I cannot wonder where she is and if she’s safe. Please help us find her.”

Within 24 hours of its Wednesday release, the Help Us Find Sarah Dunsey video had garnered 541,000 views and 18,000 shares, said Dunsey’s stepfather Todd Ellis.

Dunsey had no phone, identification, extra clothing or money with her when she disappeared. Authorities believe she could be in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Utah.

“Sarah Bearah, this message is for you,” Amie Ellis said into the camera. “I want you to fight because I need you. All of us need you. So fight, OK? We’re coming to get you.”

Sarah Dunsey is described as follows:

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Age: 17

Skin color: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Distinguishing features: Pierced ears, lotus flower tattoo on her ribcage

If you have any information on Sarah or her whereabouts, please call or text: 310-310-9701 or submit an anonymous tip at www.FindSarahDunsey.com.

In an effort not to jeopardize leads and other aspects of the case, certain details about the case have not been released to the public. St. George News will continue to follow the story as it develops.

