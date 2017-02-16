Park visitors can expect trail closures, road construction

A view of several of the galleries that allow views from inside the Zion Tunnel in Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, photo undated | Photo by Alex Proimos, Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Visitors to Zion National Park this Presidents Day can expect to encounter some trail closures, an abbreviated shuttle schedule and road construction on state Route 9.

Inside the park, the Lower Emerald Pools Trail remains closed for clearing operations due to rock and landslides which have continued in the area since Jan. 10.

Read more: Rockfalls, mudslides close trails in Zion National Park

With rain in the forecast for this weekend, visitors should check weather conditions and plan accordingly.

Shuttle service

Zion National Park will resume weekend only, in-park shuttle service Saturday for Presidents Day weekend. Shuttle buses will be departing the Visitor Center at 7 a.m. heading up canyon to designated trailhead stops with the last bus returning from the Temple of Sinawava – Stop 9 – at 6:45 p.m. to return to the Visitor Center.

This same schedule will operate on Sunday and then again on the weekends of Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5.

The in-town, Springdale shuttle services will not operate during these weekend dates. Full season daily shuttle services in the park and in Springdale will begin March 11 and run through late fall.

The Natural History Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday only over Presidents Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Construction on SR-9

Road construction continues in Rockville along SR-9 from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Wait times along the construction route can be up to 15 minutes in duration.

The construction project will resurface SR-9 and widen some road shoulders from Rockville through Springale and up to the park’s entrance. The project is expected to be completed in April.

SR-9 will remain open during construction, however, traffic will be limited to one lane and controlled by flaggers or pilot cars.

Read more: Rockville to Zion park; SR-9 construction project underway

Note: Construction schedules can change without notice; for complete and up-to-date information about the project see the Utah Department of Transportation project webpage, send an email to SR9@utah.gov or telephone 888-556-0232.

Resources

Zion National Park website

National Weather Service/Salt Lake City website

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.