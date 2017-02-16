Pacific storms bring damp week to region

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A week of frequent rainstorms and heavy snow in the mountains is expected as multiple Pacific storm systems move through the region.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the western two-thirds of the state.

Affected areas

Regionally impacted areas include southwest Utah, Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park, south-central Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area-Lake Powell and southern mountains.

Statewide areas include Cache Valley/Utah portion, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, southern Wasatch Front, Great Salt Lake desert and mountains, Wasatch mountain valleys, Wasatch mountains Interstate 80 north and south of I-80, western Uinta mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete/Sevier valleys, west-central Utah and southwest Wyoming.

Timeline

Light rain and snow showers will affect northern areas Thursday night with minor accumulations possible above 8,000 feet.

Southern Utah will be the focus of the next storm Friday before spreading north across central and northern Utah by Friday night. The heaviest precipitation will remain across the south, with valley rain and mountain snow expected.

Scattered shower activity Saturday will become more widespread Sunday as another Pacific weather disturbance moves through the region. Significant snowfall is expected in the mountains. Temperatures will be cool enough that rain may mix with snow in the higher valleys Sunday night through early Monday.

Lingering shower activity early in the week will pick up again Wednesday ahead of the next energetic Pacific storm system expected to arrive in the region next week.

Impacts

Snow and slush is expected in roads above 7,500 feet with slush possible down to 6,500 feet. Southern Utah mountain roadways will be the most impacted including state Route 14 and state Highway 143 down to Long Valley Junction.

Resources

