TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | Feb. 17-20
Art
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Artist Symposium, Gallery Opening, Gala | Admission: Symposium and gallery opening, free; Gala, $75
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Subtle Humor Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kayenta Gallery Art Walk and Artisan Street Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Pass it on…Scams Up-Date | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Cinematic Dialogues | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Vigil in Solidarity with Immigrants and Refugees | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George
- Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah’s American Sign Language Silent Weekend | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Friday, Dixie State University Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. University Ave., St. George; Saturday, Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | History of Pioneer Handcrafts | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | H.O.W.L Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Rock, Pioneer Park, Red Hills Parkway, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir: “Arise, Shine!” | Admission: $15 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Diamonds | Admission: $40; students with identification, $15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Producers” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | California Guitar Trio | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. | Kanab Balloons and Tunes | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Coral Cliffs Golf Course and Main Street, Kanab
- Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Homes throughout Washington County
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Crossroads of the West Gun Show | Admission: $8; 12 and under, free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Klas Åhman | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, ,8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Sego | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Mike and Jacki King | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Shine Bright with Stayer | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Mexico Vacation Giveaway | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Jokers Wild Snowmobile Poker Run | Admission: $20 | Location: Duck Creek Village and Brian Head
- Saturday, 1:30 p.m. | Triple Crown Rail Jam | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Winter Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Monday, all day | National Park Service Fee-Free Day | Admission: Free | Location: National Parks and Monuments
