TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
February 16, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Feb. 17-20

Art

Education/enlightenment

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Pass it on…Scams Up-Date | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
  • Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
  • Friday, 5 p.m. | Cinematic Dialogues | Admission: Free | Location: Sharwan Smith Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Vigil in Solidarity with Immigrants and Refugees | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George
  • Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah’s American Sign Language Silent Weekend | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Friday, Dixie State University Gardner Center Ballroom, 225 S. University Ave., St. George; Saturday, Desert Hills High School, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | History of Pioneer Handcrafts | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon | H.O.W.L Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Rock, Pioneer Park, Red Hills Parkway, St. George

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir: “Arise, Shine!” | Admission: $15 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Diamonds | Admission: $40; students with identification, $15 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “The Producers” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. PST | Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $17-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
  • Saturday,  7:30 p.m. | California Guitar Trio | Admission: $25 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Klas Åhman | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, ,8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Sego | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Mike and Jacki King | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Shine Bright with Stayer | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Mexico Vacation Giveaway | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City

Outdoor/active

