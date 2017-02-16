Maverik, Chuck Norris team up, offer opportunity to win ‘Truck Norris’

Overlaid image: A promotional photo of Chuck Norris is overlaid on the image of "Truck Norris," location and date not specified | Images courtesy of Maverik, Inc., St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Maverik, Inc., along with Chuck Norris, the Discovery Channel show “Diesel Brothers” and CForce premium artesian water, is giving away a tricked-out truck called “Truck Norris” to one lucky winner.

The truck was commissioned by Maverik, inspired by Chuck Norris and designed and built by Heavy D and Diesel Dave of “Diesel Brothers.” The truck features and design will be revealed on the “Diesel Brothers” episode airing Monday at 10 p.m. EST; however, sneak peek photos are available at TruckNorris.com.

To enter to win the truck, individuals must be a member of Maverik’s Adventure Club. Members earn trail points on all purchases and can spend those trail points on entries to win the truck. If members purchase Chuck Norris’ new CForce premium artesian water, available at all Maverik locations, they are able to receive bonus entries for the contest.

Each month, Maverik will announce one finalist, then choose the final winner of the truck from those finalists in the fall of 2017. So far, three finalists have been announced, with eight more to be announced in the coming months.

“I am thrilled to partner with Diesel Brothers for the Truck Norris giveaway,” Chuck Norris said. “Thank you to Maverik for organizing this whole opportunity. I am excited to offer CForce premium artesian water at Maverik locations and can’t wait for a lucky fan to win.”

More details surrounding the Truck Norris and the promotion are available at TruckNorris.com.

About CFORCE premium artesian water

CForce Bottling Company, a certified woman-owned business, was founded in 2015 by Gena and Chuck Norris. While looking for a new well site, the Norris family discovered the pristine water source on their Lone Wolf Ranch in Navasota, Texas. According to a press release, CForce premium artesian water is naturally filtered through ancient, 23,000 year-old, volcanic rock and is then deposited into a deep, sustainable aquifer. As a force of nature, the water erupts from the ground and is already pure, smooth and naturally high in pH. A state-of-the-art bottling facility was constructed on the property in 2016 to bottle CForce premium artesian water at its source. CForce Bottling Company prides itself on being a different kind of company, and appreciates all of its partners.

For more information, visit the CForce website.

About Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop©

Maverik is Adventure’s First Stop© – the place to go to gear-up for adventure at nearly 300 premium convenience stores across 10 western states. According to a press release from Maverik, they are known for creating an immersive “adventure” experience for customers, their delicious BonFire™ food — made fresh in every Maverik, every day — and clean, friendly service. Maverik believes life is an adventure, and their brand inspires outdoor activity and positive, healthy living.

About “Diesel Brothers”

When it comes to the building and selling the most outrageous diesel vehicles on the market, Heavy D and Diesel are the ultimate masterminds. The team at DieselSellerz works hard and plays even harder, bringing their tricked out trucks to fans across America and the internet, showcasing their stunt driving and pranks along the way. Heavy D, Diesel Dave, Redbeard, The Muscle and the rest of the team at DieselSellerz have built an empire and the all-new season of the hit show, Diesel Brothers, premieres Mondays at 10 p.m. EST/PST on Discovery. The show launched during Discovery’s “Motor Mondays” in early 2016, pulling more than 2 million viewers per episode and is currently the network’s highest-rated new series in adult 25-54 in more than two years.

