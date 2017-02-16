Gayle Aguiar

October 16, 1946 — February 14, 2017

Gayle Louise Aguiar, 70, lost her battle with cancer on Feb. 14, 2017. She was born in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 16, 1946, to William Isaac and Anna Pearl Griffiths. She married Larry Aguiar in 1971 but later divorced.

Gayle grew up in Provo and Orem, Utah. She attended Stevens-Henager Business College and had a career in clerical and secretarial work. She loved to sew, crochet, spend time with her grandkids and do jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Kib) Mickelson, of St. George; three grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sterling Court, Intermountain Cancer Center, and Dixie Hospice for the amazing care they gave.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

