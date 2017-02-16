News Short: Crash injures 2, sends 1 to hospital

A 16-year-old driving a white Cadillac CTS is involved in a two-car collision when another driver pulls out in front of her on Sunset Blvd. Thursday, St. George, Utah, Feb. 16, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman who failed to yield before making a left-hand turn onto Sunset Boulevard triggered a two-car collision that left two drivers injured Thursday.

Just before noon officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near the corner of North Daybreak Drive and West Sunset Boulevard, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said.

Upon arrival officers found a red 2013 Ford passenger car with a 70-year-old driver inside, who told them that she was experiencing chest pain and it was possibly from the shoulder strap of her seat belt, the Trombley said.

The woman also told officers that her left arm hurt after being struck by the airbag as it deployed. Emergency medical responders transported the woman to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The 16-year-old driver of the second vehicle, a white 2009 Cadillac CTS, reported pain in her lower back and right leg, “but she was not transported to the hospital,” Trombley said.

Officer determined while investigating the crash that the woman driving the Ford was heading north on North Daybreak Drive and made a left-hand turn onto West Sunset Boulevard, directly into the path of the Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision and struck the Ford as the vehicle passed into her lane. The impact spun the vehicles around near the center turn lane of West Sunset Boulevard.

Both drivers were properly restrained when the crash occurred. The vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash and were towed from the scene.

The woman driving the Ford was later cited for failing to yield after a stop sign, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Hollie Reina contributed to this report.

