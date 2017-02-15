Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show, Sale marks 30 years with symposium, preview, gala

Art is installed in Dixie State University’s Sears Art Museum Gallery in preparation of the 30th annual "Robert N. & Peggy Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale." The exhibit opens Friday with an artist symposium, preview and gala, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Bryce Parker, Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Recognized as one of the biggest art events in Utah, Dixie State University’s “Robert N. & Peggy Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale” kicks off its 30th year Friday with a triad of activities in the Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus.

The first event of the day will be a free artist symposium presented at 3 p.m. by the Purchase Prize Winnner of the 2016 Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale, Arlene Braithwaite. Braithwaite won last year for her pastel “Canyon Dawn,” which is now part of the Dixie State University permanent art collection.

Following the symposium, the gallery will open for a preview of the art show at 4 p.m. The preview is also free and offers attendees the opportunity to be the first to view the art available through the show this year, which runs until March 26.

The exhibit’s opening gala at 6 p.m. will be the highlight of the day. The formal dinner will feature live music and honor two 30-year award recipients. Tickets for the black-tie-optional event are $75 per person.

The show and sale was conceived as a way to fund the preservation of the art on the Dixie State campus.

“It is our only fundraiser,” Kathy Cieslewicz, curator for the Sears Art Museum Gallery, said. “All of the proceeds from our other shows and events go directly to the artists.”

Past shows also served as a key starting point for many of the featured exhibitors.

“Many artists get their first leg up in the art world here,” Cieslewicz said. “A lot of artists go on from this show to become nationally known.”

The 30th annual Robert N. & Peggy Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show features 250 pieces of art from approximately 100 invited artists and includes everything from landscapes and contemporary pieces to sculptures.

The exhibit will be on display through March 26. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Event details

What: 30th annual “Robert N. & Peggy Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale” featuring an artist symposium, gallery opening and opening gala.

When: Friday, Feb. 17 | Symposium – 3 p.m. | Gallery opening – 4 p.m. | Opening Gala – 6 p.m.

Where: The Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Symposium and gallery opening are free. Opening gala is black tie-optional, $75 per person. To reserve tickets call 435-652-7903 or visit searsart.com

