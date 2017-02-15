Missing: Leroy Waldo ‘Roy’ Fitzell

Leroy "Roy" Fitzell has been missing since Tuesday. Undated | Picture of Fitzell courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking the public for help locating 87-year-old Roy Fitzell.

Fitzell was last seen Tuesday just after 11:15 a.m. at the USA gas station by Wal-Mart on Pioneer Road. His possible destinations could include Pine Valley, Kanab, Enterprise, Cedar City, St. George, Beaver Dam or the Utah Hill off Old Highway 91.

Fitzell was driving a silver 1999 Mazda Protege with Utah license number Z96 5FV.

Fitzell was honored by the St. George City Council in 2013 with the St. George Arts Commission Excellence in Arts award. With over 70 years of experience as a dancer in movies and stage, Fitzell has danced with the St. George Ballet and taught dance at Southern Utah University.

Leroy Fitzell is described as follows:

Height- 5 feet, 8 inches

Age- 87

Skin color- White, fair complexion

Hair- Grey

Eyes- Hazel

If you have any information or know of Fitzell’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Lewis or St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

