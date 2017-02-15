MISSING: 17-year-old Jonathan Hansen

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and presumed runaway juvenile.
Jonathan Hansen was last seen Tuesday in St. George. He left on foot and police believe he is trying to find a way to leave the area.
Jonathan Hansen is described as follows:
- Height – 5 feet, 7 inches
- Age – 17
- Skin color – White, medium complexion
- Hair – Black
- Eyes – Brown
Police believe he may be trying to find a vehicle to purchase so he can leave the area.
If you have sighted or have any information on Hansen’s disappearance, call Detective Lewis at 435-627-4358 or St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
