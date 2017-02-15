MISSING: 17-year-old Jonathan Hansen

Jonathan Hansen, missing since Tuesday. St. George, Utah, Feb. 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and presumed runaway juvenile.

Jonathan Hansen was last seen Tuesday in St. George. He left on foot and police believe he is trying to find a way to leave the area.

Jonathan Hansen is described as follows:

Height – 5 feet, 7 inches

Age – 17

Skin color – White, medium complexion

Hair – Black

Eyes – Brown

Police believe he may be trying to find a vehicle to purchase so he can leave the area.

If you have sighted or have any information on Hansen’s disappearance, call Detective Lewis at 435-627-4358 or St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

