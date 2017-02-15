Cheese recall affects several products

Images courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A recall of a particular longhorn cheese has resulted in several product recalls nationwide.

A cheese manufacturer in Indiana, Guggisberg Cheese Inc., has recalled several versions of their Colby style cheese that was manufactured by their subsidiary Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

A specialty Longhorn Colby variety was supplied to Sargento Foods and sold under the Sargento name. Also, Country Fresh LLC is recalling over 2,500 cases of various cooking and snacking products due to those products being made with the affected Sargento cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products are as follows:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushroom Foam Overwrap Tray UPC 74641-07211 with “Sell By” date of Feb. 14, 2017 thru Feb. 17, 2017

Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms Foam Overwrap Tray UPC 74641- 07207 with “Sell By” date of Feb. 14, 2017 thru Feb. 17, 2017

Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms Foam Overwrap Tray UPC 72036- 88471 with “Sell By” date of Feb. 14, 2017 thru Feb. 17, 2017

Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms Clamshell UPC 681131-14821 with “Sell By” date of Feb. 15, 2017 thru Feb. 17, 2017

Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese Clamshell UPC 41220- 03680 with “Sell By” date of Jan. 19, 2017 thru Feb. 16, 2017

The Food and Drug Administration said no illnesses have been reported associated with this recall. Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

