National parks to waive entrance fees for Presidents Day

ST. GEORGE — National parks around the country will waive entrance fees for all visitors Feb. 20 to celebrate Presidents Day. This is the second of 10 fee-free days at national parks in 2017.

Other fee-free days in the nation’s national parks this year are the following:

April 15-16 and April 22-23 – Coinciding with weekends of National Park Week.

Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday.

Sept. 30 – National Public Lands Day.

Nov. 11-12 – Veterans Day Weekend.

In Utah, the national parks that will waive entrance fees on the above 2017 dates include the following:

In Arizona, participating national sites include the following:

In Nevada, the participating national sites include

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not apply to fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Feb. 20 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national sites and enjoy the country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.

In addition to fee-free days, the “Every Kid in a Park” program provides all fourth-grade students with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites. Other passes are available and detailed on the park service’s Plan Your Visit – passes webpage.

Park entrance stations will have interagency senior and annual passes available for those who wish to purchase them.

