Dixie State’s ‘The Southern Quill’ to host benefit, silent auction

L-R David Wolverton and Kristyn Decker, who will read their work at the benefit for "The Southern Quill" Thursday. Undated | Photos courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To celebrate the community’s literary and artistic tradition, Dixie State University’s journal for creative writing and artwork, “The Southern Quill,” is hosting a benefit and silent auction Thursday featuring readings from two popular authors.

“This event will bring together the Dixie State University campus and our community for a culturally enriching experience with two local writers whose work is both nationally and internationally known,” Dixie State assistant professor of creative writing and “The Southern Quill” faculty adviser Cindy King said. “The reading and silent auction will also serve as a benefit to celebrate and support ‘The Southern Quill.’”

David Wolverton, who publishes under the pseudonym David Farland and is an award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of science fiction and fantasy novels, and Kristyn Decker, a local memoirist, author of the novel “Fifty Years in Polygamy: Big Secrets and Little White Lies” and founder and director of the Sound Choices Coalition, will read their work at the benefit.

The event, which also will have past issues of “The Southern Quill” for sale and includes an auction featuring merchandise and gift cards donated by local businesses, is set to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of the Holland Centennial Commons. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

“‘The Southern Quill’ carries so much history of the area and Dixie State. We are excited to be able to continue the tradition and share it with the community,” Ashley Imlay, “The Southern Quill” poetry editor, said.

The journal has been in print since 1951 and publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry and visual arts of various forms from contributors in Utah and Clark County, Nevada. The staff of the journal is comprised of students from a variety of disciplines who read, review and select the works that will be published.

For more information about “The Southern Quill,” visit thesouthernquill.com or contact managing editor Bailee Christiansen at bailee.christiansen@dmail.dixie.edu.

Event details

What: Benefit and silent auction for Dixie State University’s “The Southern Quill.”

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.

Where: Zion room of the Holland Centennial Commons, fifth floor, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Cost: Free admission. The public is invited to the silent auction and sale.

