Bulldozer operator passes out, Life Flight responds

WASHINGTON CITY – A medical emergency at a construction site in the Green Springs area resulted in a man being flown to the hospital by Intermountain Life Flight Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., emergency responders were sent to the far north end of Green Springs Drive where the pavement ends in dirt and rock. Beyond that is lot of brush and some heavy equipment. About 200 yards or so up a nearby hill, members of a construction crew had gathered by a bulldozer and were performing CPR on the machine’s unconscious operator.

That was around the time personnel from the Washington City Fire Department arrived on scene, Washington City Fire Chief Matt Evans said. Also on scene were units from the Washington City Police and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The bulldozer’s operator appeared to have experienced a medical emergency of some sort while still in the machine that caused him to pass out. At that time the bulldozer began to move on its own on the hillside until it got stuck, Evans said.

While two ambulances were on standby at the bottom of the hill, it was determined Life Flight would get the unconscious man to Dixie Regional Medical Center faster and was thus called in.

The man was subsequently loaded into the helicopter soon after it arrived at the scene.

Evans was unable to specify what the man’s medical condition was due to privacy policy constraints.

The bulldozer appeared undamaged and was driven off the hill by another operator.

No other equipment or individuals were involved or harmed in the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

