2 vehicles hit by converted bus running a red light

A 1987 Chevy bus converted into a motor coach was part of a three-vehicle crash in the intersection of Bluff Street and Black Ridge Drive. The driver of the motor coach allegedly ran a red light and caused the collision, St. George, Utah, Feb. 14, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A three-vehicle crash temporarily impacted the intersection of Bluff Street and Main Street Tuesday night and left one of the vehicles, a 1980s Chevy bus converted into a motor coach, up on the curb.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, a red, white and blue 1987 Chevy bus/motor coach was southbound on Bluff Street and had entered the left-lane. At the time the traffic signal for that lane was red.

Instead of stopping, the bus/motor coach is alleged to have continued through the intersection and collided with two other vehicles, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The first vehicle the Chevy bus/motor coach hit was a gray 2010 Lincoln SUV that had been westbound through the intersection from Main Street toward Black Ridge Drive.

The impact caused the SUV to spin around until it came to a stop in the middle of the intersection facing east.

The motor coach also tagged the front bumper of a black 2013 GMC Yukon that had been following behind the Lincoln. The driver of the Yukon was able to bring her vehicle to a stop.

The impact with the Lincoln sent the motor coach veering west onto Black Ridge Drive where it jumped the curb and was stopped by an embankment.

While no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the driver of the Lincoln SUV, a 58-year-old man, self-transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for a possible injury.

The driver of the Yukon, a 17-year-old girl, along with four passengers between the ages of 16 and 24, were unharmed. The Yukon was driven away from the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of the motor coach was taken into police custody and charged with various misdemeanors that include driving with a revoked license, not having vehicle insurance, failure to obey a traffic signal and drug-related charges.

Traffic moving onto Black Ridge Drive had to be divert around the crashed motor coach, as the end of it was partially blocking the outer lane.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact. This report is based on preliminary information provided by responders and others on scene and may not contain the full scope of findings.

