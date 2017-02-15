LaVerne Evans

November 23, 1924 — February 11, 2017

LaVerne Elbert Evans, 92, passed away Feb. 11, 2017, peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was the widower of Mildred Jean Evans (Denton). They were married Jan. 31, 1947. They were sealed in the St George LDS Temple in 1954.

Born in Anaconda, Montana, on Nov. 23, 1924, he was the son of Ivan Alphonso Evans and May Barrett. He was raised in South Gate, California. He was employed at Lever Brothers Company, as an oil refiner, for 35 years.

Verne was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the temple, working with the youth and being a home teacher. He was an avid reader of the scriptures and the writings of the prophets. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and biking. He took his sons with him everywhere he went, along with anybody else who wanted to tag along. He was the rock of our family. He will be remembered for his wisdom and endless patience, he was a quiet man, but when he spoke, we all listened. He will also be remembered for his witty sense of humor and funny stories, his love and devotion to his family, and his dedication to the church.

He is survived by his children: Connie Putnam of St George, Utah; Edward Paul (Kelly) Evans of Dolores, Colorado; David (Julie) Evans of Syracuse, Utah; and Mark Evans of Salt Lake City, Utah; 16 grandchildren who adore him and 49 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Beverly Lucille Mazzanti of Jackson, California, and Genevieve Berry of Spanish Fork, Utah.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Sunset LDS Stake Center, 82 N. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Friends may call prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 2328 N. Sierra Hwy, Newhall, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St George, Utah. (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.