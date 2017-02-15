Long lines, temporary closures expected at Snow Canyon for holiday weekend

Written by Julie Applegate
February 15, 2017
IVINS – Visitors to Snow Canyon State Park this weekend should expect long lines and possible closures if the park fills up, park officials said.

Presidents Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year at the park, with most visitors arriving Saturday, park manager Kristen Comella said in a statement.

Traffic control will be implemented at both park entrances to ensure visitor and resource safety.

Peak visitation times at the park are between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; a temporary entrance freeze will be put in place when designated parking areas and pullouts are full.

Visitors should be prepared for long entrance lines with the possibility of waiting up to an hour.

Park officials are strongly encouraging visitors to arrive at nonpeak times: 6-10:30 a.m. or 4-10 p.m. Visitors should also consider carpooling or visiting on alternative dates if possible.

The park reopened Feb. 10 after the completion of a $1 million road construction project, which included widening Snow Canyon Drive through the upper part of the park and repaving parking lots.

During the construction project, travel was restricted, and the park was fully closed for three days as crews worked throughout the park.

The road through the canyon and all parking areas are now open to the public.

For more information, call the park office at 435-628-2255.

