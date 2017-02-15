Jeremy Johnson refuses to testify in Swallow corruption trial

SALT LAKE CITY — A critical witness in the corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is refusing to testify.

Jeremy Johnson took the witness stand late Wednesday and refused to answer questions under oath, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

“I’ve been advised I shouldn’t answer any questions in here today,” Johnson said.

Watch video in the media player top of this report.

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills found him in contempt of court and sentenced him to 30 days in the Salt Lake County Jail. She ordered him returned to court Thursday morning to see if he would change his mind.

Johnson would not answer questions from lawyers in the case, even after Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill offered an immunity deal to him. His attorneys, Mary Corporon and Karra Porter, said they worried that federal prosecutors would still use his words against him.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 Fox13Now.com / KSTU, a Tribune Broadcasting Station.