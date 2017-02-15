Do you recognize this person? Pair wanted in a string of vehicle burglaries

Two suspects wanted for questioning in a string of car burglaries reported in the Green Valley area over the last two to three days, St. George, Utah, Feb. 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

St. George Police released this surveillance photo taken Wednesday showing two suspects wanted for questioning in several vehicle burglaries reported in the Green Valley area, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The alleged thefts are occurring in residential neighborhoods during the day, the officer said, adding that “these individuals are very brazen, and are breaking into these cars in broad daylight.”

Once inside a vehicle, the two have allegedly taken wallets, purses and other valuables, Trombley said, and have even attempted to use the stolen bank or credit cards at local businesses.

“The suspects are not confined to the Green Valley area either,” Trombley said, “and since the female in the footage is seen driving a small, white SUV it’s apparent that these two are mobile, which makes it easier to move their criminal activity to another area.”

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photo or has information about this case is asked to call Officer Lona Trombley with the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4339.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.