Aaron Prisbrey

Aaron J. Prisbrey, P.C.

Mr. Prisbrey has been practicing law in Southern Utah since 1994, primarily focusing in the areas of workers' compensation and personal injury law. Aaron is a native of St. George, Utah, and returned to the area to practice after attending law school in Topeka, Kansas. He has tried hundreds of cases before the Utah Labor Commission, the state district and appellate courts, and is experienced with civil rights litigation in federal court.