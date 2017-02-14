MISSING: 36-year-old Jill Marie Ord

Photo courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police officials are asking the public for help in locating a woman reported missing. Jill Marie Ord was last seen Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. according to a missing person flier published by the department and distributed on its Facebook page.

Ord is reportedly driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala with license plate E742LV/UT.

Ord does not have her cell phone with her and it is unknown what direction she may be traveling.

Ord has not made contact with family or friends since Sunday when she was last seen.

Jill Marie Ord is described as follows:

Height – 5 feet, 5 inches

Age – 36

Skin color – White, fair complexion

Hair – Blonde

Eyes – Blue

If you have any information about this person, contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 or call Detective Greg Baldwin at 435-627-4319.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews