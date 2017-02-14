Chamber Luncheon: Are you prepared?

Paulette Valentine, speaker at Wednesday's Chamber luncheon, undated | Stock image, image of Valentine courtesy of the St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Are you and your business prepared for an emergency? That is the topic of Wednesday’s St. George Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Holiday Inn in St. George.

The featured speaker is Paulette Valentine from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. Valentine has been the director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Division of the local health department for almost 12 years.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department covers 17,000 square miles in five counties and serves more than 215,000 residents. There also are over 3.5 million visitors to the 11 National Parks and monuments in the Southwest Utah region.

Valentine has been instrumental in helping the local health department and communities become better prepared. She believes one key to preparedness is having the knowledge to respond in a calm, organized manner and doing what will help families, neighbors, businesses, agencies, communities and other fellowmen in “our world family.”

“If we are not willing to help and share with others in an emergency, we will not survive as a nation,” Valentine said.

Her department has been sharing how public and private organizations operate together, creating key values and shared vision and using these principles to guide actions, while promoting team and organizational learning.

Valentine will share information about how the Southwest Utah Public Health Department will support your business and staff in the event of a biological emergency incident.

Event details

What: St. George Chamber Connect Luncheon.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Where: Holiday Inn, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.

Cost: $15 per person. Registration highly recommended. Reserve by clicking here.

