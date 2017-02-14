The Stage Door brings hilarious ‘The Producers’ to Electric Theater

"The Producers" logo | Image courtesy of The Stage Door, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Stage Door is pleased to present Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” at the Electric Theater. The show is making its Southern Utah premiere with eight shows starting Wednesday. This hilariously outrageous Broadway hit is a winner of 12 Tony Awards.

The Stage Door has turned to Shari Jordan for direction of “The Producers.” Jordan’s involvement with the production began when she was cast as the Ulla understudy and swing for the Broadway National tour, which opened in Boston, Massachusetts, under the guidance and direction of five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

Jordan, who was also the dance captain on the same tour, had the good fortune to perform not only Ulla but every single female role in the show.

Jordan was also an original member of the Las Vegas company as dance captain/swing where she performed the role of Ulla opposite Tony Danza. Since then Jordan has been the assistant director/choreographer for many regional productions of “The Producers” across the country, including Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, North Shore Music Theatre and North Carolina Theatre.

Jordan was the assistant choreographer of “The Producers” at the historic Hollywood Bowl, where she played the role of Shirley Markowitz, sharing the stage with Richard Kind, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn, Gary Beach, Roger Bart and Dane Cook. Jordan is also in the film version of the musical with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

Before joining with The Stage Door, Jordan served as dance captain for the past six seasons at Tuacahn Center for the Performing Arts. Two years ago she had the wonderful opportunity to originate the role of the “Mother” in Disney’s “When You Wish,” as well as perform other roles at Tuacahn. After working at Tuacahn for several seasons, Jordan and her family made the move to St. George.

“We wanted to afford our children the opportunity to grow up in this wonderful town and attend such great schools” Jordan said. “I wanted to direct the show at The Stage Door because I wanted to get to know the local theater community better. ‘The Producers’ holds a special place in my heart, and I wanted to present this hilarious show to Southern Utah.”

The Stage Door is a local nonprofit community theater organization, and as such, the cast is filled with many talented community members, such as Joel Thomas in the role of Leo Bloom (played by Matthew Broderick in the movie) and Tazia Murie in the role of Ulla (Uma Thurman in the movie).

For the role of Max Bialystock (played by Nathan Lane in the movie), The Stage Door turned to professional actor John Massey, who is from California. Massey recently performed the role of Bialystock in San Diego in the fall of 2016.

“We saw John perform as Max this past September,” Brodie Perry, artistic director for The Stage Door, said. “He was amazing, and we are really excited to bring him to St George.”

“The Producers” shows Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 15 through Feb. 25. Tickets are $18-$21 and can be purchased online or by calling 435-656-4407.

“The Producers” is recommended for mature audiences.

Event details

What: The Stage Door presents “The Producers.”

When: Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 15 through Feb. 25.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: $18-$21.

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling 435-656-4407.

